Low pace of vote casting gains momentum by afternoon

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :MPA Shabbir Ali Sanjrani of PPP was the first to cast his vote in Sindh Assembly for Senate elections Wednesday morning.This was soon followed by other parliamentarians but the pace remained quite slow, til almost noon, as the ruling party members were witnessed being extremely relaxed in realizing their constitutional obligation.

Sixty five votes could be caste by quarter to noon, majority of these being those of ruling party along with the two PTI defectors (Aslam Abro and Sheheryar Shar) and seven other MPAs representing PTI and its allies from GDA and MQM.

MPA Jamal Siddiqui, the spokesman of PTI - Karachi talking to APP said MPAs belonging to opposition are reaching the house in a group form to avert any high handedness on part of PPP-P.

"We want this process to be smooth and peaceful and have thus ensured that we are there in groups of five to six MPAs," he said mentioning that all ths MPAs were in a nearby hotel and can easily reach the assembly to vote much before the concluding hour.

MPA Khurram Sherzaman was seen urging his colleagues, present in the galleries and lobbies of the house not to delay the process and ensure that this is done with absolute confidence and sense of responsibility.

He alleged that PTI, MQM and GDA members of Sindh Assembly were being deliberately made to wait by the concerned quarters.

Tehreek e Labbaik- Pakistan's MPA Mufti M.Qasim Fakhri was also among those MPAs to cast his vote during first three hours of the process. With nothing much to claim, he said he and his party colleagues in the provincial assembly will vote for their only candidate contesting on the seat for technocrats.

The tempo, however significantly improved after 1300 as the voters were found to had suddenly realized thattime was precious and no risk could be taken.