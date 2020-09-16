Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs being immediately closed: Prime Minister told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Some low performing power plants generating 1794 mega watts of electricity are being closed immediately followed by shutting down of more such plants of 1875 MWs and privatization of others of 1872 MWs in next two years.

This was told during a high level meeting on power sector reforms held here on Wednesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, Muhammad Mian Soomro and Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, special assistants Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, Nadeem Babar, Shehzad Qasim and Dr Shehbaz Gill, secretaries of the ministries concerned and other senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting discussed in detail the issue of circular debt, power sector reforms as well as a road-map about advancing the matters agreed with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The participants also had a detailed discussion about improving the performance of various power distribution companies (DISCOs).

The prime minister, in his remarks on the occasion, said the people were facing the whole burden of past decisions about power sector, mismanagement, corruption etc.

Highlighting the importance of taking forward the matters agreed with the IPPs, he said reduction in the circular debt would directly benefit the masses.

The prime minister said the government was working to make the system of public subsidy transparent and fair on priority basis.

He called for early finalization of reforms in the system of subsidy for energy sector so that the deserving and poverty-stricken people could be helped through a transparent and coordinated system.

The prime minister said as reforms process in the energy sector was the foremost priority of government, meetings to review the progress in that respect would be held on weekly basis.

He directed that the masses should regularly be updated about the matters relating to the power sector.