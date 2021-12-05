ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said extremely low turn out in Lahore by election has proved that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) could not win the game even in the empty grounds.

In a tweet, he said despite all the propaganda, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the real player in the field without which the field was deserted.