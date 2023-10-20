Low-pressure area over Southwest Arabian Sea not to impact any coastal area: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said that the well-marked low-pressure area prevailing over Southwest Arabian Sea will not impact any coastal area of Pakistan.

According to the PMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi, a well-marked low-pressure area (strong weather system) was lying over Southwest Arabian Sea at around Latitude 9.

5 °N and Longitude 61.5 °E at a distance of about 1810km southwest of Karachi and 1750 km south of Gwadar.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a Depression and move in west/northwest direction towards Oman-Yemen coast. None of the Pakistan coastal area is likely to be impacted by the system, the PMD' Centre said.