Low Pressure Of Gas Makes Winter Difficult In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Councilor of Hanna Urak, Malik Abdul Nasir Khan Kakar on Monday demanded the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddous Bizenjo and top officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to take measures for improving gas pressure in Hanna Urak and other areas of Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said people including children, women and specially aged men were suffering seasonal diseases due to low-pressure of gas and prolonged load shedding of electricity when winter season started in the Hanna Urak and other areas of the province.

He said that Hanna Urak was also affected from flood and it was a cold area of Quetta district saying that the situation became dire in Hanna Urak due to low gas pressure in the winter season.

The residents were forced to buy expensive firewood to stay warm in the winter, he said and added that in the cold weather, people were using traditional stoves using coals and firewood that is not only expensive but hazardous as well.

