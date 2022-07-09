Low purchasing of sacrificial animals observed in the markets of Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The ongoing Inflation and price hike had negative impact on the purchasing power of buyers to purchase animals due to which the volume of sacrificial animals reduced to half all across the Hazara division.

Besides several others, the three main animal markets of Haripur, Havelian and Mansehra have been decorated with animals but skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals bound the buyers to wait and see until the last moment and many of the buyers were returning home without purchase and were disappointed.

In the animal markets of Hazara price of a normal goat starts from 300000 rupees while cow's price starts from 140000 rupees which is much higher than in previous years.

Most of the buyers were disappointed by the price hike and distressed, according to animal traders the purchase of animals was reduced up to 50 percent during the current season as compared to the last year where besides the buyers the sellers are also facing huge losses as people are not interested in heavy priced animals in the market and they bound to get them back.

Keeping in view of increased prices mostly people wanted to buy a cow, buffalo, or ox where they can share sacrificial animals.

District administration Haripur has imposed a ban on open cattle markets in the city under section 144 and warned the buyers and sellers to avoid any trading activity other than the prescribed market.

The district administration has also decided to impose a heavy fine on the violators and other punishments.

On the other side traders and buyers have complaints about the sacrificial animal market in Haripur where the district administration has not provided any facility, even provision of water and sheds for buyers and animals are not available in the market while they are collecting huge taxes from the buyers.