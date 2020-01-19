Low quality cylinders usage on raise in Federal Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Low quality cylinders usage is on raise in Federal Capital without any check as Islamabad District administration failed to check this dangerous practice.

In a survey it is revealed that these low quality cylinders are being openly used in several food outlets of Islamabad.The business community doing the business of foods like fired fish, scope, boiled eggs, Chicken-Taka, Bakora and Samosas are using defective and faulty gas cylinders.The ill practice is going on in the areas like G-7 Markez, F-10, F-11, Bara Kahu, Bari Imam, Melody, Khana Bridge, Tamari, Lohi Behar, Karachi Company and other areas.

Despite of several complaints Islamabad District Administration has failed to check this.

The ugly business is going on with the connivance of CDA, Islamabad administration and market union.In the past month at least thirteen people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in inside a hotel located at the city's Jinnah Supermarket area.

The intensity of the blast shattered windows of the restaurant. Nearby vehicles were also damaged due to the explosion.The capital administration has demanded to authority concerned to take immediate action against illegal, unauthorized and substandard CNG cylinders use both in food outlets and in wagons, buses and other vehicles.