Low-quality Drinking Water Seized At Station Stalls In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:56 PM

Low-quality drinking water seized at station stalls in Hyderabad

In continuation of drive initiated earlier this month on July 7th by Pakistan Railways Karachi division against the practice of selling low-quality and prohibited material at division's stations, extremely poor quality water bottles were found and seized subsequently at Hyderabad Station stalls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :In continuation of drive initiated earlier this month on July 7th by Pakistan Railways Karachi division against the practice of selling low-quality and prohibited material at division's stations, extremely poor quality water bottles were found and seized subsequently at Hyderabad Station stalls.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO's) staff extensively inspected all the stalls at different plateforms and low quality water bottles that are strictly prohibited for human use were found at different stalls.

All such bottles have been confiscated besides imposition of heavy penalties over the vendors.

DCO Karachi division Nasir Nazeer said that the public health could not be compromised and action against the vendors would be intensified further in future if they did not discontinue the practice. "Railways Karachi has set a goal of completely eliminating the practice of selling shabby quality and prohibited materials, of any kind, at the stations and soon this task will be accomplished" commented Nasir Nazeer.

More Stories From Pakistan

