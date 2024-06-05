Open Menu

Low Quality Food For Pilgrims Unacceptable: Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Low quality food for pilgrims unacceptable: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday took notice of media reports about food safety violations by catering companies in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday took notice of media reports about food safety violations by catering companies in Makkah.

He, in a statement, lauded the monitoring team of the Pakistan Hajj mission for its efforts to find food agreement violations during surprise visits.

Minister Salik emphasised the importance of continuous surveillance during food preparation and round-the-clock monitoring of kitchens to ensure the timely and uninterrupted supply of hygienic food to the pilgrims.

He also stressed the need for rechecking the quality and quantity of food upon arrival at the residential buildings of pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Makkah Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

17 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

17 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

17 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

16 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

42 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

20 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

20 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

20 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

20 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

20 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

29 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan