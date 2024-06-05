- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Low quality food for pilgrims unacceptable: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, C ..
Low Quality Food For Pilgrims Unacceptable: Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday took notice of media reports about food safety violations by catering companies in Makkah
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday took notice of media reports about food safety violations by catering companies in Makkah.
He, in a statement, lauded the monitoring team of the Pakistan Hajj mission for its efforts to find food agreement violations during surprise visits.
Minister Salik emphasised the importance of continuous surveillance during food preparation and round-the-clock monitoring of kitchens to ensure the timely and uninterrupted supply of hygienic food to the pilgrims.
He also stressed the need for rechecking the quality and quantity of food upon arrival at the residential buildings of pilgrims.
Recent Stories
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature17 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly17 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system17 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP16 minutes ago
-
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archives20 minutes ago
-
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students20 minutes ago
-
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day20 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar20 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise29 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar32 minutes ago
-
CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat40 minutes ago
-
KU hosts seminar on “Our Land, Our Future” to mark World Environment Day40 minutes ago