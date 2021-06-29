UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Ranking Officials, Personnel Barred From Enforcing COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Low ranking officials, personnel barred from enforcing COVID-19 SOPs

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, taking notice of police personnels' insulting behavior with shopkeepers, pushcart holders and others, has barred low ranking police officials and personnel from enforcing COVID-19 SOPs in megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, taking notice of police personnels' insulting behavior with shopkeepers, pushcart holders and others, has barred low ranking police officials and personnel from enforcing COVID-19 SOPs in megalopolis.

According to an office order, Karachi Police Chief directed Deputy Inspector Generals of Police of all zones and Senior Superintendents of Police of all districts to stop personnel under their command from enforcing coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Under the order, only concerned Station House Officers in presence of Magistrate were permitted to enforce COVID-19 SOPs and recording video of the action was also mandatory.

Other officers and personnel would continue performing their crime prevention duties.

Related Topics

Karachi Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Florida condo president warned of 'accelerating' d ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt kicks off 2nd phase of "Khidmat" progr ..

3 minutes ago

Training workshop of focal persons for police comp ..

3 minutes ago

KPL names categories for players' drafting

3 minutes ago

Investors to start physical work on unit within si ..

7 minutes ago

Iraq's South Left Without Electricity, Causes Bein ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.