Low ranking officials, personnel barred from enforcing COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, taking notice of police personnels' insulting behavior with shopkeepers, pushcart holders and others, has barred low ranking police officials and personnel from enforcing COVID-19 SOPs in megalopolis.

According to an office order, Karachi Police Chief directed Deputy Inspector Generals of Police of all zones and Senior Superintendents of Police of all districts to stop personnel under their command from enforcing coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Under the order, only concerned Station House Officers in presence of Magistrate were permitted to enforce COVID-19 SOPs and recording video of the action was also mandatory.

Other officers and personnel would continue performing their crime prevention duties.