Low to medium flood be continued in River Indus during current week: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that low to medium flood wave will continue in the River Indus during the week.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, River Indus, except for its terminal reach (Kotri - Sea) is flowing in low to medium Flood categories at all control structures (Tarbela - Low Flood, Kalabagh - Medium Flood, ChashmaTaunsa-Guddu-Sukkur - Low Flood).

Further, River Indus tributaries (Kabul & Swat) are presently in medium flood respectively at Nowshera (downstream Warsak) and Munda Headworks, upstream Charsadda Bridge where it is in high flood mainly due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Kalam & Malam Jabba. River Chenab is also in Low Flood at Trimmu while other main rivers (Jhelum, Ravi & Sutlej) are normal.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their respective Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550 feet and 1242 feet. Mangla Reservoir has attained twice its MCL during the last one week period.

The 100% storage would be beneficial in ensuring national food security needs, provision of cheap & environment friendly electricity which will ultimately strengthen country's national economy.

As regards Meteorological situation, Monsoon Low continues to prevail over Bahawalpur Division (Punjab) with Westerly Wave Trough lying over Kashmir & adjoining areas.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has reported penetration of light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet with Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

Prevailing weather conditions, as per FFD, Lahore, may result into scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain with isolated Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions) including upper catchments of all major rivers, besides, isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions) during the ensuing 24 hours. The FFD has predicted significant decrease in rainfall activity from 5th September.

No rain has been reported for the urban flood hit Sindh including Balochistan during the last 24 hours.

Contrary to this, the upper catchment of River Indus has received much rains besides the catchment areas of River Jhelum.