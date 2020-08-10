Low to medium flood in River Jhelum likely in next 48 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has said that sharp peaks of low to medium flood in River Jhelum at upstream Mangla, besides, mild flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division are expected during next 48 hours.

According to daily FFD report on Monday, low to medium level flows are also expected in the Deg Nullah (the tributary of River Ravi) during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Tarbela reservoir has attained water level of 1500.80 feet i.e. 49.20 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet.

Mangla reservoir is at elevation of 1233.35 feet i.e. 8.65 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet. Heavy rainfall spell occurred in various parts of Sindh Province during August 6th-8 had caused severe urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and other big cities. The torrential rains in Khirther hill range has generated flash flood flows in Gaj Nai, which had reportedly breached the Gaj Diversion Bund. The flood water passed through breach section has reportedly caused four breaches in Flood Protective Bund (F.

P Bund).Work on plugging the breach is reportedly in progress. Machinery at sites of remaining three breaches has shifted. The remaining three breaches are likely to be plugged within next 36-48 hours.

The rescue & relief activities by concerned Provincial organizations with the help of Pak Army are in progress.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan & adjoining Pakistan lies over Northern parts of the country whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan. As a result, light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls and few very Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & D.I. Khan Divisions) including the upper catchments of all main rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over rest of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwaand Eastern Balochistan during the same period.