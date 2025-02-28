Low to medium level flood likely in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab: FFD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Friday reported that a low to medium-level flood was expected in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab during the next 24 hours.

According to the latest hydro-meteorological conditions, low to medium-level flooding is expected for River Jhelum at Mangla (Upstream) and River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad during the next 24 hours.

Authorities have been urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions to prevent any potential risks during this period.