Open Menu

Lowari Tunnel Closed Due To Heavy Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Lowari tunnel closed due to heavy snowfall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral has been closed for all traffic as a result of snow accumulation, measuring up to two feet.

The closure comes amidst ongoing efforts to manage the adverse weather conditions in the region.

Lower Chitral police have issued a advisory to travelers commuting from Peshawar to Chitral and from Chitral to the down district.

They urge individuals to exercise caution during their journey, emphasizing the importance of equipping vehicles with snow chains to prevent accidents caused by slippery roads.

Additionally, travelers are advised to avoid commuting during early morning and late evening hours, when visibility and road conditions are particularly challenging.

For real-time updates on weather conditions and road closures, concerned individuals are encouraged to reach out to the police helpline at number 15 or contact the police control room at 0943412959.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Police Snow Vehicles Road Traffic Chitral All From

Recent Stories

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

1 hour ago
 Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

1 hour ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

2 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

2 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

2 hours ago
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

2 hours ago
 Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables ..

Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

2 hours ago
 Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

2 hours ago
 Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

2 hours ago
 ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzle ..

ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds

2 hours ago
 Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan