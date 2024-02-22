Lowari Tunnel Open For All Traffic
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM
The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral was opened for all traffic both on the southern and northern sides
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral was opened for all traffic both on the southern and northern sides.
According to a National Highway Authority (NHA) official, the snow clearance activities were in progress and the roads were open for all kinds of traffic.
The open roads include N-95 Behrain-Kalam Road, N-90 Alpuri-Besham Road, N-45 Dir-Chitral Road and N-145 Chitral Garam Chashma Road.
The official said a snow spell was expected in the coming week from Tuesday to Saturday.
Recent Stories
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman
SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: ..
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information
Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained
Inter continue title march after Champions League statement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report6 minutes ago
-
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail2 minutes ago
-
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments2 minutes ago
-
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins2 minutes ago
-
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow2 minutes ago
-
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: apex court2 minutes ago
-
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information2 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosts hi-tea to visiting Dutch hockey club players2 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves amendment in Pakistan Penal Code2 minutes ago
-
ECP declares winners of reserves seat for Sindh Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Bikaner Food Street inaugurated inside Farid Gate in connection with Cholistan Rally2 minutes ago