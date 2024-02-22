Open Menu

Lowari Tunnel Open For All Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic

The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral was opened for all traffic both on the southern and northern sides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral was opened for all traffic both on the southern and northern sides.

According to a National Highway Authority (NHA) official, the snow clearance activities were in progress and the roads were open for all kinds of traffic.

The open roads include N-95 Behrain-Kalam Road, N-90 Alpuri-Besham Road, N-45 Dir-Chitral Road and N-145 Chitral Garam Chashma Road.

The official said a snow spell was expected in the coming week from Tuesday to Saturday.

