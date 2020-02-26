Lower administration arranges online open forum for public grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday held online open forum (Kuli Kachehri) where Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan noted down masses' complaints and issued directives for their prompt resolution.

Mostly the general public lodged complaints related to water supply schemes, exorbitant prices by butchers, cleanliness of hotel, education, roads, selling of narcotics in some areas of Mayar, selling of hen without digital scale, selling of less bread weight by the bakers at Koto Bazar , charging of exorbitant fare by the transporters, street light of Ouch Sport Stadium, encroachments at Shal Kand road, charging of exorbitant prices at Odigram bazaar by the shopkeepers, tented classes at Private vehicles, cleanliness condition of Kumbar Bazar, Boundary wall of GPS Shorshing, exorbitant prices of barbers or hair cutters.

The administration has launched E/Live Face book Kachehri to instantly resolve people's problems.

During the E-/Online Kachehri, the deputy commissioner sought views and comments of the concerned departments about issues raised by the public. All head of line departments noted the complaints related with their departments concerned.

The Chair stated that all the highlighted issues have been noted and will be assigned to the concerned departments through citizen portal as per direction of provincial government.

Heads of Line Departments were directed to resolve the issues and problems within the shortest possible time and share their progress.

At the end, the deputy commissioner sensitized all the stakeholders to submit detailed report of all the assigning issues highlighted by the public during E-Khuli Kachehri, in case of non compliance, cogent reasons may also be submit with the assigning issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), Tariq Jamal, Waqar Ahmad (SP Investigation), DDHO Dir Lower Dr. Irshad Roghan, Assistant Commissioner, Lalqilla Mr. Masuad Jan, AAC Timergara-I Mr. Adnan Khan, , TMO Timergara Mr. Akhter Pervaiz, Mr. Abubakar, DFC Dir Lower, XEN, Public Health, XEN, WAPDA, DEO (M) Mr. Ghulan Nabi, Representatives of DEO (F), representatives of sports department, Dir Lower, representative of C&W Department and Incharge SNGPL Department also attended the E-forum.