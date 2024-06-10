Open Menu

Lower Buying Trend Witnessed In Taxila Cattle Market

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sale of sacrificial animals has started in Taxila cattle market with lower buying trends.

The district administration has set up a central cattle market near timber market where animal sellers have brought a variety of animals.

One of the cattlemen informed APP the market would reach its peak in last 72 hours.

Generally people liked to buy a large animal on shared qurabani basis which is a bit difficult for them to look after the animal for several days, he said, highlighting one of the slower market reason.

He further said that people were always willing to buy the animal in last three days prior to Eid.

A visitor, Malik Aslam in the market said that due to hot weather, animals might get sick when kept away from their flock.

It was also not easy for us to take care the animal at homes, he said while sharing difficulties to be faced for homing the animals.

Another visitor, Asif said that prices of the animals for this year were higher as compared to people's buying power.

As the Eid ul Azha is approaching, the cattle markets are converting into festive environment. A group of young boys in the market said that they were visiting the market only to witness the activity, adding "We are here to see beautiful animals and the bargaining process between the sellers and buyers."

