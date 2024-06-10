Lower Buying Trend Witnessed In Taxila Cattle Market
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sale of sacrificial animals has started in Taxila cattle market with lower buying trends.
The district administration has set up a central cattle market near timber market where animal sellers have brought a variety of animals.
One of the cattlemen informed APP the market would reach its peak in last 72 hours.
Generally people liked to buy a large animal on shared qurabani basis which is a bit difficult for them to look after the animal for several days, he said, highlighting one of the slower market reason.
He further said that people were always willing to buy the animal in last three days prior to Eid.
A visitor, Malik Aslam in the market said that due to hot weather, animals might get sick when kept away from their flock.
It was also not easy for us to take care the animal at homes, he said while sharing difficulties to be faced for homing the animals.
Another visitor, Asif said that prices of the animals for this year were higher as compared to people's buying power.
As the Eid ul Azha is approaching, the cattle markets are converting into festive environment. A group of young boys in the market said that they were visiting the market only to witness the activity, adding "We are here to see beautiful animals and the bargaining process between the sellers and buyers."
Recent Stories
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two robbers held6 minutes ago
-
Cantt Board offers free slaughtering facility to residents on Eid ul Azha6 minutes ago
-
Two special children get reward6 minutes ago
-
ECP approves PML-N MNA’s request to change election tribunal in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Madinah Health launches smart robot service in central area near Prophet's mosque16 minutes ago
-
Abbasi warns stern action against timber mafia25 minutes ago
-
PPP Khyber welcomes Kundi’s appointment as KP Governor25 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais to lead Eid Al-Azha prayer at Grand Mosque of Makkah25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry welcomes guests under Custodian of two holy mosque guest program25 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman presents performance report to CM35 minutes ago
-
KP govt taking measures to enhance educational facilities, females' literacy: Minister35 minutes ago
-
Pashto film artist Khushboo shot dead in Nowshera36 minutes ago