Lower Chitral admin imposed smart lockdown at Siwakhat Shoghore

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Lower Chitral has imposed smart lockdown at Village Siwakhat Shoghore of the district.

The lockdown will remain effective from January 23 to January 7, said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday.

The notification said that in wake of increase in the transmission and spread of Covid-19 cases, and upon the recommendations of the District Health Officer, Chitral Lower, and in the exercise of powers conferred under KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020, read with the Section 22 of the National Disaster Management Authority (KP) Act, 2010, the Deputy Commissioner is pleased to order lockdown village Siwakhat Shogore of District Lower Chitral.

Under the restrictions, no general entry or exit to this locality by any person except those supply essential commodities shall be allowed. All types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited.

The concerned magistrates in charge/AAC and Divisional/Sub-Divisional Officers have been directed to ensure the implementation of the restrictions while DHO will ensure provision of health services in these localities and will arrange vaccination drive immediately in these localities.

It said that anyone contravening these restrictions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Section 17 and 18 of the KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 and Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority, 2020.