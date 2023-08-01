Lower Chitral flood victims demand restoration of drinking water supply scheme

CHITRAL, Aug 01 (APP}:The flood victims of Lower Chitral on Tuesday demanded the government to restore water supply scheme washed away by the flash floods to ensure clean drinking water to the residents of the area.

They deplored that the ill-planned drinking water scheme Golden pipeline was also swept away by the flash floods and several villages were left without drinking water since July 22.

They were of a view that last year, the pipeline had fallen apart in the river, depriving people of drinking water for a year, adding that this pipeline was restored by spending millions of rupees and now it was again damaged.

On the contrary, the Angarghon Shah Water Supply Scheme, which was constructed by a German company 40 years ago, was still functional and providing water supply to the entire Chitral Town.

They urged the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry to visit the flood affected areas immediately and order implementation of an emergency relief and rehabilitation package.

The victims demanded the government agencies to immediately assist them financially so that they could rebuild their damaged houses and provide for their children before the winter.

The flash floods wreaked havoc in different areas of Lower Chitral on July 22 and swept away several houses, shops, markets, standing crops, orchards, fields, irrigation channels and drinking water supply scheme.

The intense rains coupled with GLOF caused floods in river Chitral where the water was flowing five feet above the river level and entered in Koghuzai, Kari, Orghuch, Ochosht Gahkat, Dinin, Chitral Town and other areas.

The flood debris partially buried homes, markets, vehicles and standing crops besides damaging the drinking water supply scheme worth Rs 400 million and left the local communities without drinking water.

Naeem Anjum, president of the Tehreek -e -Tahafuzi Chitral expressed disappointment that no relief assistance was provided to the people of Orghuch and other affected areas.

He said that the people of the affected areas were removing the piles of debris from their homes by themselves and they were still awaiting the government assistance.

Ghulam Yusuf a resident of Shiaqao Tech area said that his house was completely damaged by the flood debris and he had shifted along with his family to the house of a relative, adding that how long would he stay there.

He demanded reconstruction of his house or provision of relief assistance to build his house before the winter, which he feared would be harsher.

Ijaz Ahmad Khan a councilor of Village Koghuzi criticized the past government of PTI in the province for not implementing the promises made with the people of Chitral.

He recalled two years ago, the PTI's Special Assistant to CM on Minority affairs Wazir Zada Kalash visited the area along with his team to protect it from future devastation and also announced provision of Rs 2 million, adding that no practical step was taken after he left.

He said that the local communities approached the provincial governments time and again but to no avail as the PTI's government and leadership paid deaf ear to their requests.