Lower court grants interim bail to Imran till June 19

A local court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 19, in a case registered by Margala Police Station

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard the bail petition of Imran Khan in the Judicial Complex Islamabad instead F-8 Kachehri. Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court amid foolproof security arrangements.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar said that hindrances were being created in way of his client to join the investigation process.

It never happened earlier that his client appeared in 17 cases in one day, he said. The court remarked that Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate had been appearing in similar cases.

The lawyer said that the anti-terrorism court had given June 19, a new date for hearing of a case against his client and prayed the court to fix the above case on the same date.

He said that his client had been accused of inciting the protesters towards unleashing violence but Imran Khan had been in NAB's custody at the said time.

The judge remarked that this court had been shifted here temporary for the security concerns of the petitioner. He said that the court had given a date of June 10 to the co-accused in the same case.

Imran Khan, on the occasion, said that he was ready to join the investigation through video link, adding that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the investigation team to come to his residence.

The court accepted the interim bail of Imran Khan till June 19, against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and adjourned further hearing of the case.