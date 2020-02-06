UrduPoint.com
Lower Court Judge Submits Report To Islamabad High Court

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

Lower court judge submits report to Islamabad High Court

Additional District and Session Judge Islamabad Muhammad Adnan Thursday submitted a report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding dismissing of an interim bail plea on 'chewing gum' inside court room by the petitioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Islamabad Muhammad Adnan Thursday submitted a report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding dismissing of an interim bail plea on 'chewing gum' inside court room by the petitioner.

The reply stated that chew gum inside the court room was an act to disgrace the court and discourage the moral of police personnel.

It stated that the accused didn't appear before court on first call on January 31.

The accused appeared on second call before the judge and that time he was chewing gum which was against the court room ethics. The purpose of the judgment was just to teach the other people regarding ethics of court room.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC's inspection team had sought reply from a lower court judge on dismissing of a pre arrest bail plea on chewing gum by the petitioner inside the court room.

