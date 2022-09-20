Lower Dir Admin kicks off extensive tree plantation to control soil erosion

LOWER DIR, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Zubair Tuesday said extensive plantation would be carried out along banks of River Panjkora to control soil erosion.

He said that those species would be selected for plantation that are resistant and could sustain the effects of flowing water.

The DC said that Pakistan is severely affected by recent environmental changes due to global warming and added that we must join hands and make efforts for its control.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner and District Forest Officer, Shah Khalid planted a tree at Balambat.

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that about 110,000 saplings would be planted in Lower Dir.