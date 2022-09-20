UrduPoint.com

Lower Dir Admin Kicks Off Extensive Tree Plantation To Control Soil Erosion

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Lower Dir Admin kicks off extensive tree plantation to control soil erosion

LOWER DIR, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Zubair Tuesday said extensive plantation would be carried out along banks of River Panjkora to control soil erosion.

He said that those species would be selected for plantation that are resistant and could sustain the effects of flowing water.

The DC said that Pakistan is severely affected by recent environmental changes due to global warming and added that we must join hands and make efforts for its control.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner and District Forest Officer, Shah Khalid planted a tree at Balambat.

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that about 110,000 saplings would be planted in Lower Dir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Dir Balambat

Recent Stories

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

6 minutes ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

2 hours ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.