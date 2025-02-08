Lower Kohistan admin reviews Ramadan arrangements, food prices

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Lower Kohistan Saturday held an important meeting to review Ramadan arrangements and regulate food prices under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADC) Arshad Abbasi.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments and representatives of the Traders’ Association.

During the meeting, strategies were discussed to ensure price stability of essential commodities, facilitate the public, and finalize the duty roster for officials during the holy month. ADC Arshad Abbasi directed all relevant departments to strictly adhere to provincial government guidelines to prevent any difficulties for the public.

He also emphasized the need for strict action against profiteering, hoarding, and the sale of substandard goods to protect consumers. Representatives of the Traders’ Association assured their full cooperation, vowing to provide quality food items at fair prices throughout Ramadan.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from government officials to fulfill their responsibilities efficiently and implement a coordinated strategy to address public complaints promptly.