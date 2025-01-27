Lower Kohistan officials meet to enhance public service and governance

A high-level review meeting on the provincial government public agenda, citizen-friendly initiatives, and good governance was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Arshad Abbasi, in Lower Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A high-level review meeting on the provincial government public agenda, citizen-friendly initiatives, and good governance was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Arshad Abbasi, in Lower Kohistan.

The agenda also included an evaluation of the performance of the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Addressing the participants, ADC General Arshad Abbasi issued strict directives to all departments, urging them to accelerate efforts under the public agenda and warning against any negligence or delays.

He emphasized the importance of timely completion of governance-related matters and highlighted the need for immediate action to resolve citizen complaints.

"The timely resolution of public issues remains the government's foremost priority," stated Abbasi, stressing that all departments must improve their performance to deliver efficient and effective services to the public.

The meeting concluded with a strong emphasis on accountability and collaboration to ensure the success of citizen-focused initiatives.