Lower School Course examination held at PTC Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The written examination of Lower school Course under trainees police jawan was held at Police Training College (PTC) Hangu on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued here, Executive Director ETEA Sharafat Rabbani supervised the examination. Two papers were taken in the examination.

Commandant PTC Hangu DIG Awal Khan, Deputy Commandant PTC Hangu Muhammad Hussain Khan and Chief Law Instructor SP Abdus Sattar were also present on this occasion.

The examination was taken in a peaceful atmosphere.

Executive Director Sharafat Rabbani also visited trainees hostels, library and computer laboratories.

He appreciated the climate of the PTC Hangu and termed it congenial for training purpose.

He also termed the PTC Hangu a great learning seat and one of the best training institution of the country.