Lowering Inflation Top Priority Of Govt: Minister

Minister for Planning, Asad Umer on Wednesday pledged to bring the rate of inflation down in next few months to provide maximum relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Asad Umer on Wednesday pledged to bring the rate of inflation down in next few months to provide maximum relief to masses.

Expressing concerns over high inflation, the minister said that lowering the inflation was the priority of the incumbent government.

Talking to a private tv channel programme, he said that a professional economic team of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working on different dimensions to further reduce the inflation rate.

He said the prices on food items had been decreasing, while export sector was showing improvement in each passing day.

In reply to a question, he admitted that there were issues of unemployment and inflation but we were making progress in every sector.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was well aware of the common man issues and all possible measures in that regard, were being taken to put the country on path of speedy development.

