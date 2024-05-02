Lowest Inflation Rate In Two Years - Result Of Hard Work Done By PDM-led Govt: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, declaring the downward trend of inflation as a welcome news for the people, said that the inflation falling towards the lowest level in two years was a sign of improvement in the economy
"This is the result of the hard work done during the 16 month-long government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and continued by the interim government," he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.
The prime minister pointed out that the inflation rate had come down from the peak of 39% to 20% last month and then to 17% in the current month.
He said bringing down the inflation rate was the top priority of the government. "With the support of Allah Almighty, the people will get more relief in coming days after increase in the economic activities.
He expressed the hope that the people might also get more relief by further cut in the petroleum prices which were on the downward trend in the international market.
The prime minister directed the provincial governments to ensure that impacts of fall in the petroleum prices reach the common people, besides taking special measures for the implementation of the rates of food items fixed by the Federal Government.
"With the blessings of the Almighty, the life standard of the people will further improve with further improvement in the economy," he said.
The government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the people, the prime minister added.
