Loyalty To Party A Preference: Buzdar

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that he had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan as the post was a trust of the people as well as the prime minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that he had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan as the post was a trust of the people as well as the prime minister.

He said that he had resigned in the larger interest of the country and the party, says a news release.

He asserted that he was a lieutenant of PM Imran Khan and would remain so.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was his leader and would respond to his every call while continuing to stand by the party in difficult times, he added.

Usman Buzdar said he don't aspire any post but would always be loyal to PM ImranKhan as posts were secondary things and loyalty to the party and the nation was apreference.

