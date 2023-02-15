LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Ministers also discuss enhancing access to the Kuwaiti market for Pakistani products as well as labour force.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Pakistan and Kuwait agreed to boost economic ties in diverse fields including energy and trade.

The agreement came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Finance of Kuwait Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed in Dubai.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said both countries agreed to enhance economic cooperation in areas of interest which include trade, investment and energy.

During the meeting, opportunities offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor also came under discussion.