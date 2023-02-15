UrduPoint.com

LPakistan, Kuwait Agree To Boost Economic Ties In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

The Ministers also discuss enhancing access to the Kuwaiti market for Pakistani products as well as labour force.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Pakistan and Kuwait agreed to boost economic ties in diverse fields including energy and trade.

The agreement came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Finance of Kuwait Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed in Dubai.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said both countries agreed to enhance economic cooperation in areas of interest which include trade, investment and energy.

They also discussed enhancing access to the Kuwaiti market for Pakistani products as well as labour force.

During the meeting, opportunities offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Kuwait Dubai Market Agreement Labour

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

9 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

9 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.