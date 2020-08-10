LPC delegation calls on LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran

A delegation of Lahore Press Club (LPC) headed by its General Secretary Babar Dogar called on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran here at LDA office on Monday

According to LDA press release, during meeting it was decided to start the development work in F block of Journalist Colony on fast track.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran directed Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa and Project Director Haroon Saifi to immediately write a letter to the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation for release of the funds.

Chief Engineer assured to launch the development work of F block as early as possible.