LPC President Calls On CM Punjab

Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:46 PM

LPC president calls on CM Punjab

President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to apprise him about the problems of journalists' colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to apprise him about the problems of journalists' colony.

The CM assured to resolve the problems.

LPC President Arshad Ansari thanked the CM for taking personal interest to resolve the issues.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present.

