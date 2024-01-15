LPC, Private Nursing Colleges sign MoU

The MoU signing ceremony between Private Nursing Colleges Federation and Lahore Press Club (LPC) was held on Monday in a local hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The MoU signing ceremony between Private Nursing Colleges Federation and Lahore Press Club (LPC) was held on Monday in a local hotel.

In the ceremony, Patron-in-Chief of Private Nursing Colleges Federation Mehmood Sadiq, President Nadeem Pal, Dr. Sania Khera, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Abid, Senior Vice President Shiraz Hasnat, Vice President Amjad Usmani and all members of the governing body participated.

Arshad Ansari, while thanking the officials of the Private Nursing Colleges Federation, said that it is a very welcome thing for the children of journalists that they will be able to get nursing education at a low cost.

He said that the profession of nursing deserves high respect and it is a field in which there are job opportunities even today.

Dr. Sania Khera said that serving humanity is the mission of her federation and under this mission she is here today. He said that he and his team will also organize a medical camp in Lahore Press Club every month.

On this occasion, a luncheon was also organized in honor of the newly elected body of Lahore Press Club. Shields were also presented to the newly elected officials.