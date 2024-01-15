LPC, Private Nursing Colleges Sign MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 08:59 PM
The MoU signing ceremony between Private Nursing Colleges Federation and Lahore Press Club (LPC) was held on Monday in a local hotel
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The MoU signing ceremony between Private Nursing Colleges Federation and Lahore Press Club (LPC) was held on Monday in a local hotel.
In the ceremony, Patron-in-Chief of Private Nursing Colleges Federation Mehmood Sadiq, President Nadeem Pal, Dr. Sania Khera, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Abid, Senior Vice President Shiraz Hasnat, Vice President Amjad Usmani and all members of the governing body participated.
Arshad Ansari, while thanking the officials of the Private Nursing Colleges Federation, said that it is a very welcome thing for the children of journalists that they will be able to get nursing education at a low cost.
He said that the profession of nursing deserves high respect and it is a field in which there are job opportunities even today.
Dr. Sania Khera said that serving humanity is the mission of her federation and under this mission she is here today. He said that he and his team will also organize a medical camp in Lahore Press Club every month.
On this occasion, a luncheon was also organized in honor of the newly elected body of Lahore Press Club. Shields were also presented to the newly elected officials.
Recent Stories
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects
DC visits site of under construction bridge
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities
Gaza health officials say deaths top 24,000 as war drags on
Pakistan, Kyrgyz agree to strengthen health ties
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS12 seconds ago
-
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections14 seconds ago
-
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nomination papers15 seconds ago
-
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects8 minutes ago
-
DC visits site of under construction bridge8 minutes ago
-
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary8 minutes ago
-
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kyrgyz agree to strengthen health ties19 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'1 hour ago
-
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim1 hour ago
-
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU1 hour ago
-
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching1 hour ago