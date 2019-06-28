UrduPoint.com
LPC Scam: Former Chief, Others Indicted

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

An accountability court on Friday indicted Lahore Parking Company's (LPC) former chief Hafiz Nauman, along with two other accused, in connection with a scam of the company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday indicted Lahore Parking Company's (LPC) former chief Hafiz Nauman, along with two other accused, in connection with a scam of the company.

Earlier, the accused were produced before Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad who indicted them in the case.

However, all three-accused pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges.

At this, the court, adjourning the matter till July 11, directed the National Accountability Bureau to present witnesses for recording their statements on next date of hearing.

The bureau had already filed challan (charge-sheet) against the accused in the case.

Hafiz Nauman is facing charges of misuse of authority and illegally awarding parking sites contracts. The national exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company.

On Nov 28, Hafiz Nauman was arrested from Lahore High Court premises after a division bench dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused Faizan Wali, Saad Rafique and Faisal Rao were also arrested in connection with the scam but had been released after striking a plea bargain with NAB. The three suspects paid Rs 80 million to clear the liability against them in the scam.

