LPC Vows To Voice For IIOJK People At Every Forum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM
On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Lahore Press Club (LPC) office-bearers and governing body member here Monday expressed their commitment to stand firm with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on their principled stand of right to self-determination as envisioned in the UNO (United Nations Organization) resolutions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Lahore Press Club (LPC) office-bearers and governing body member here Monday expressed their commitment to stand firm with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on their principled stand of right to self-determination as envisioned in the UNO (United Nations Organization) resolutions.
They demand of India, the claimant of the so-called biggest democracy, to implement the UN resolutions and let the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to decide about their future.
India atrocities in the IIOJK must be ended, they said and vowed that for this, the Lahore Press Club stands by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to play its role in conveying their voice at every forum.
The hoisting of the flag of Pakistan and Kashmir at the Lahore Press Club building on February 5 reflects the sentiments of the club members that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with those of Kashmiris brethren.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season ..
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day4 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day4 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered4 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity8 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day8 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally17 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 917 minutes ago
-
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight17 minutes ago
-
Turabi asserts Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always keeps Kashmir issue alive at global forums: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman52 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi observe Kashmir Solidarity Day1 hour ago