LPC Vows To Voice For IIOJK People At Every Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Lahore Press Club (LPC) office-bearers and governing body member here Monday expressed their commitment to stand firm with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on their principled stand of right to self-determination as envisioned in the UNO (United Nations Organization) resolutions

They demand of India, the claimant of the so-called biggest democracy, to implement the UN resolutions and let the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to decide about their future.

India atrocities in the IIOJK must be ended, they said and vowed that for this, the Lahore Press Club stands by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to play its role in conveying their voice at every forum.

The hoisting of the flag of Pakistan and Kashmir at the Lahore Press Club building on February 5 reflects the sentiments of the club members that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with those of Kashmiris brethren.

