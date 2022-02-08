LPG air-mix plant in Gilgit to be operationalized within six months: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plant would be made operational in Gilgit within a period of six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plant would be made operational in Gilgit within a period of six months.

The minister set the six-month timeline during a meeting with Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed, who called on him here, a news release said.

After the grant of extension in construction licence by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was expected to start the gas supplies from the plant within the given deadline.

Upon the CM's request, Hammad Azhar also agreed to increase the LPG supply for Gilgit-Baltistan, which would help reduce the LPG cylinder price in GB and provide great relief to people of the area in getting fuel at controlled rates.

The minister expressed his resolve to invest in the power sector infrastructure in GB to ensure connectivity of the region with the national grid. "This shall revolutionize the power supply and boost the tourism sector of GB in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

" Further, Hammad Azhar recommended Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited to undertake the solarization of impoverished households in GB under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

The chief minister appreciated the energy sector reforms undertaken by the government and thanked the Energy Minister for his positive response to his requests.

He lauded the keen interest shown by Hammad Azhar in the development of the region and the betterment of the GB people.

"The GB is an integral part of Pakistan and the ministry is committed to ensuring energy supply to the region," the minister said while reiterating the government's commitment to facilitate the region.

He hoped that the constant engagement with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan would bring about positive change in the energy sector of the region, besides its trickle-down effects on tourism in the area, especially during the harsh winter months.