UrduPoint.com

LPG Air-mix Plant In Gilgit To Be Operationalized Within Six Months: Hammad Azhar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 05:22 PM

LPG air-mix plant in Gilgit to be operationalized within six months: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plant would be made operational in Gilgit within a period of six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plant would be made operational in Gilgit within a period of six months.

The minister set the six-month timeline during a meeting with Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed, who called on him here, a news release said.

After the grant of extension in construction licence by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was expected to start the gas supplies from the plant within the given deadline.

Upon the CM's request, Hammad Azhar also agreed to increase the LPG supply for Gilgit-Baltistan, which would help reduce the LPG cylinder price in GB and provide great relief to people of the area in getting fuel at controlled rates.

The minister expressed his resolve to invest in the power sector infrastructure in GB to ensure connectivity of the region with the national grid. "This shall revolutionize the power supply and boost the tourism sector of GB in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

" Further, Hammad Azhar recommended Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited to undertake the solarization of impoverished households in GB under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

The chief minister appreciated the energy sector reforms undertaken by the government and thanked the Energy Minister for his positive response to his requests.

He lauded the keen interest shown by Hammad Azhar in the development of the region and the betterment of the GB people.

"The GB is an integral part of Pakistan and the ministry is committed to ensuring energy supply to the region," the minister said while reiterating the government's commitment to facilitate the region.

He hoped that the constant engagement with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan would bring about positive change in the energy sector of the region, besides its trickle-down effects on tourism in the area, especially during the harsh winter months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan LPG Prime Minister Chief Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Gilgit Baltistan Price Gas From Government Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block ..

Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block Bridge on US-Canada Border - P ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC suspends ECP decision against Umar Amin Gandap ..

IHC suspends ECP decision against Umar Amin Gandapur

2 minutes ago
 Law minister administers oath to cabinet of law of ..

Law minister administers oath to cabinet of law officers' welfare association

2 minutes ago
 MoHR mobile app provided assistance to 137 complai ..

MoHR mobile app provided assistance to 137 complainants

2 minutes ago
 Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

13 minutes ago
 SABS university organizes calligraphy display

SABS university organizes calligraphy display

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>