LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Industries Association Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar has said members of the association were following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), made by the government to protect life and property of citizens.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club Sargodha here on Thursday, he said incidents of gas cylinder bursts were caused by substandard and defective gas cylinders. He said that action would be taken against factories manufacturing substandard cylinders.

He said that according to the SOPs, given by the administration, there would be no decanting of LPG in densely populated areas of the city as well as near the educational institutions, plazas, schools, hospitals, etc.

He said shopkeepers were setting up their businesses in areas where there was less populated areas to ensure timely assistance in case of any accident, Irfan Khokhar said. He said that the LPG supply was being ensured according to the government prices.

President LPG Association Malik Arshad, Rana Nadeem, Mian Shakeel Tahir, Muhammad Mushtaq, Riyaz Shah and other dealers were also present.