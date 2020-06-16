LPG cylinder blast at decanting shop

A shop was gutted after a LPG cylinder blast near General Bus Stand (GBS), in the limits of Civil Line police station on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : A shop was gutted after a LPG cylinder blast near General Bus Stand (GBS), in the limits of Civil Line police station on Tuesday.

Police said that LPG cylinder was being decanted when it exploded and as a result of which, the shop caught fire.

The shopkeeper and customers fled the scene.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.