LPG Cylinder Shop Catches Fire, Teenager Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A teenage boy sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling shop while he was refilling a cylinder in Rohillanwali town in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city on Tuesday.

Haseeb (18) was busy refilling a cylinder of a customer when fire broke out due to leakage, Rescue 1122 officials said. An ambulance and a firefighting vehicle were rushed to the spot where they provided first aid treatment to the injured boy and then shifted him to the local Rural Health Centre (RHC) for further treatment. Firefighters, in the meantime, successfully put out the fire.

The boy suffered burns on 25 per cent of his body including his face, right arm, and right foot, rescuers said.

