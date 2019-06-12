LPG cylinders removed from 18 commercial vehicles

District administration accompanying police and transport officials removed Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders from 18 commercial vehicles during a crackdown for public safety here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration accompanying police and transport officials removed Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG ) cylinders from 18 commercial vehicles during a crackdown for public safety here Tuesday.

Secretary, regional transport authority, Kamran Bukhari said that vehicles fitted with LPG cylinders posed risk to the lives of passengers and district administration was active to remove illegally installed LPG cylinders from passengers vehicles.

He said that the crackdown would continue till the LPG cylinders are removed from all vehicles.