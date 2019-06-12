LPG Cylinders Removed From 18 Commercial Vehicles
Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:20 AM
District administration accompanying police and transport officials removed Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders from 18 commercial vehicles during a crackdown for public safety here Tuesday
Secretary, regional transport authority, Kamran Bukhari said that vehicles fitted with LPG cylinders posed risk to the lives of passengers and district administration was active to remove illegally installed LPG cylinders from passengers vehicles.
He said that the crackdown would continue till the LPG cylinders are removed from all vehicles.