LPG cylinders removed from public transport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Ms. Azka Sehar removed unapproved LPG cylinders from public transport, on Sunday.

Along with her team, she visited bus stand and removed unapproved LPG cylinders. She said drivers and motorists should remove the unapproved cylinders voluntarily; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

She also warned drivers and conductors against overcharging passengers.