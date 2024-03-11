LPG dealers booked for violating notified rates

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The district administration on Monday booked several liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealers for overcharging citizens.

The action was taken during a crackdown against profiteers in light of directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring availability of essential commodities at affordable level.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Allah Noor visited the bazar and checked prices of the commodity and found several retailers involved in charging citizens more than the officially prescribed rates.

He booked the violators on the spot and added that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by violating government notified rates of the LPG.

He issued necessary instructions to all LPG dealers and warned them against violation of fixed official prices.