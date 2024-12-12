LPG dealers in Hazara division overcharging consumers

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) dealers in Hazara division are openly defying the government’s official price list, selling gas at inflated rates, and exploiting inflation-hit citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) dealers in Hazara division are openly defying the government’s official price list, selling gas at inflated rates, and exploiting inflation-hit citizens.

Despite the government's fixed rate of 254 per kilogram, dealers are charging as much as PKR 330 per kilogram.

Citizens have expressed their frustration, calling on the district administration to take action against LPG dealers and enforce the official price list. They demanded that LPG dealers be subjected to the same level of regulation and price control as street vendors, shopkeepers and hotels.

Residents have urged authorities to launch immediate inspections and ensure that LPG is sold at government-regulated rates to provide relief to inflation-weary citizens.

According to sources, LPG dealers are not only overcharging but are also accused of reducing the weight of gas cylinders, further burdening consumers. The absence of checks and inspections by relevant authorities and the district administration has emboldened dealers to continue their profiteering practices unchecked.