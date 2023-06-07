UrduPoint.com

LPG Dealers, Profiteers Fined Rs 116,000

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Zubair inspected prices of edible items and LPG in various bazaars and markets and imposed Rs 116,000 fine on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Zubair inspected prices of edible items and LPG in various bazaars and markets and imposed Rs 116,000 fine on profiteers.

During inspection of the government counter at Al-Fatah superstore, the AC imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on poor quality of items.

He said that inspection of prices was being continuously monitored and strict legal action would be taken against profiteers.

