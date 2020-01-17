UrduPoint.com
LPG Distributors Call Strike Off, Shops Reopened

Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The LPG Distributors Association has called off its strike after successful negotiations with Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Naeem Shaikh here on Friday.

The shops selling LPG reopened in the city after the successful negotiations between the two sides.

Nawab Khan, the association's president, told the media that the commissioner and DIG had assured them that their concerns and demands would be considered.

He added that the association was also assured that adequate security would also be provided to the LPG shops besides a prompt response by the police in the event of criminal offence at the shops.

