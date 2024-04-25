Open Menu

LPG Gas Shop Gutted

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM

LPG gas shop gutted

Two persons received severe injuries due to fire eruption at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shop, situated Nainsukh Suggian By-pass, here on Thursday

Police said that these persons were present in the shop when fire broke out.

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts, said Rescue-1122 spokesman.

The fire-fighters shifted the injured persons to an area hospital. The injured were identified as Rashid (22) and Zar Gul (27).

