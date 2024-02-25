LPG Illegal Business To Be Shut Down In Faisalabad: DC
Published February 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Sunday that illegal business of LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] would be shut down in Faisalabad.
Talking to a delegation of LPG Industries Association here, he said though LPG business was a profitable activity and the law allows its business with rules and regulations, but some elements were playing with the lives of the people by violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules of the LPG business.
He said all shopkeepers, who wanted to start LPG business, must obtain permission from the district government in addition to getting civil defence training so that they could save their own lives as well as lives of other people in case of any emergency or gas explosion.
He said that the district administration chalked out a comprehensive strategy to make Faisalabad safe city regarding LPG business.
In this connection, all those shops would be closed where LPG business was continuing illegally.
He said that LPG shops situated near hotels, 'tandoors', welding shops, basements, educational institutions, mosques and churches would be removed on urgent basis. Similarly, the shopkeepers involved in LPG business would also be forced for fire-fighting training from Civil Defence Department, he added.
Chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar promised implementation of the SOPs in letter and spirit and said that human lives were most precious than the LPG business.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Afzal Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam, Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas and others were also present in the meeting.
