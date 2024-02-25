Open Menu

LPG Illegal Business To Be Shut Down In Faisalabad: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

LPG illegal business to be shut down in Faisalabad: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Sunday that illegal business of LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] would be shut down in Faisalabad.

Talking to a delegation of LPG Industries Association here, he said though LPG business was a profitable activity and the law allows its business with rules and regulations, but some elements were playing with the lives of the people by violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules of the LPG business.

He said all shopkeepers, who wanted to start LPG business, must obtain permission from the district government in addition to getting civil defence training so that they could save their own lives as well as lives of other people in case of any emergency or gas explosion.

He said that the district administration chalked out a comprehensive strategy to make Faisalabad safe city regarding LPG business.

In this connection, all those shops would be closed where LPG business was continuing illegally.

He said that LPG shops situated near hotels, 'tandoors', welding shops, basements, educational institutions, mosques and churches would be removed on urgent basis. Similarly, the shopkeepers involved in LPG business would also be forced for fire-fighting training from Civil Defence Department, he added.

Chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar promised implementation of the SOPs in letter and spirit and said that human lives were most precious than the LPG business.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Afzal Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam, Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad LPG Business Gas Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

12 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

23 hours ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan