LPG, oil depots security audit to be repeated: DC

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk on Wednesday issued orders to repeat the security and safety audit of Liquefied Petroleu Gas (LPG) refilling plants and oil depots in Vehari district after the previous audit exercise identified flaws.

All LPG units and oil depots must make arrangements to meet the safety and security standards until Dec 31 by overcoming flaws identified in the previous audit, DC said while presiding over a meeting here.

Virk said the second audit would begin on Jan 1, 2023, airing a warning that LPG units and oil depots would be sealed if found deficient in security and safety standards.

He said that staff deputed for security and safety must undergo training and should always be alert and attentive during duty hours to prevent chances of any accident. He said that all flaws identified should be rectified to keep the lives of people safe.

DPO Zafar Buzdar said that strict legal action would be taken on violations.

Assistant commissioners Tariq Mahmood, Adil Omar, Kamran Afzal, Muhammad Shafiq, secretary DRTA Kamran Anwar, DD information Mian Naeem Asim, CDO Muhammad Rehan, DO Industries Abida Hanif, and other officials were present.