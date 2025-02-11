LPG-powered passenger van impounded, driver arrested

Patrolling police impounded a passenger van and got the driver arrested after they found a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was attached to power the van engine at Thatha Sadiqabad

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Patrolling police impounded a passenger van and got the driver arrested after they found a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was attached to power the van engine at Thatha Sadiqabad.

In line with standing orders against vehicles fitted illegally with LPG cylinders, the patrolling post Chak 134 Incharge Rao Jameel Ur Rehman stopped a passenger van near Shaheed Morr during patrolling duty.

The van was impounded after it was found to be fitted with LPG cylinder. The van driver Aslam r/o Kehror Pakka was arrested.

The van was impounded at PS Thatha Sadiqabad where a case was registered on the complaint of patrolling police post Incharge Rao Jameel Ur Rehman.