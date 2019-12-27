LPG price flies high as chilling cold wave increases demand

The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has witnessed a phenomenal surge during the last 15 days as chilling cold wave of ongoing winter season increased its demand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The price of liquified petroleum gas LPG ) has witnessed a phenomenal surge during the last 15 days as chilling cold wave of ongoing winter season increased its demand.

LPG was selling at a price ranging from Rs 110-115 per kilogram a fortnight ago. The price, however, swelled to Rs 150 per kilogram around a week ago and hit the Rs 170-180 mark a few days back that remained unchanged till Friday. People fear it might go up further in next few days and demanded some price checking mechanism to arrest the unreasonable hike.

A retailer selling LPG at his refilling unit at Masoom Shah road said that the gas supply was short and demand was on the rise. Moreover, he also attributed the price raise to the price increased by the suppliers.

However, when contacted, Chairman All Pakistan LPG Association Irfan Khokhar told APP by phone that price of LPG would increase from Dec 31 or Jan 1 as a consequent effect of price increase and supply shortage in the international market.

The retailers, however, he added, increased price before it could come into effect. He said that LPG was selling at Rs 180 per kilogram in Lahore.

He said that the association would hold a meeting within next few days for assessment of new price in the wake of raise in price in the international market and expressed the hope that the price would go down.

Another LPG retailer said that the price would decrease as and when the sun rays start hitting the land.