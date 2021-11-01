UrduPoint.com

LPG Price Increases By Rs 155.8 Per 11.8-KG Cylinder

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:56 PM

LPG price increases by Rs 155.8 per 11.8-KG cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November, increasing the commodity price by Rs155.8 per 11.8-KG cylinder

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November, increasing the commodity price by Rs155.8 per 11.8-KG cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs13.20 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2,559.35 during the month of November, which was available at Rs 2,403.55 in October.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs216,894.16 for the month of November. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs203,691.57 in October.

The new price would be effective from November 1.

